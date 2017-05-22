'American Gods' showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green

Lesley Goldberg, TV news editor of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
- It's time for a 2017 TV upfronts wrap-up. While all the broadcast networks spent the week rolling out their upcoming fall seasons to advertisers, hoping to get big bucks on ad buys, the market felt cooler than in years past, and instead of taking so many swipes at each other, networks seemed united in their fight against digital content. Even though ratings continue to decline, the TV networks want to make it clear that they're still the safest place to buy ads. Other major themes from the week include more reboots (including Will and Grace and Roxeanne) and American Idol returns, this time to ABC.
Guests:
Lesley Goldberg, Hollywood Reporter (@Snoodit)