America's moral authority: Is it credible?

Promoting human rights and democratic values is part of America's "brand" — a crucial part of its "leadership of the free world." There's always been an element of hypocrisy, but President Trump isn't just working behind the scenes with right-wing dictators. He's publicly praised Duterte, Erdogan, Sisi, Putin — even Kim Jung Un -- and other leaders notorious for brutal repression. Is Trump failing to at least set a good example…at a time when much of the world is retreating from adherence to liberal ideals and institutions?