ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Morning Becomes Eclectic

Anthony Valadez guest hosts

July 4, 2017 • 1:30 PM PT
Listen
Morning Becomes Eclectic

Anthony Valadez guest hosts

July 4, 2017 • 1:30 PM PT

Anthony Valadez sits in for Jason Bently on this 4th of July

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Anthony Valadez guest hosts
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-04T13:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Chris Douridas 2017-07-04T16:00:00-07:00

From Aleppo to Los Angeles, teen transitions to a new life
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-07-04T11:30:00-07:00

Video rewind: Local Natives
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-04T10:00:00-07:00

Sunday's Latest Show
Raul Campos 2017-07-04T10:00:00-07:00

Independence Day in a divided country
To the Point 2017-07-04T09:00:00-07:00

The Drums: Blood under My Belt
Today's Top Tune 2017-07-04T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Metropolis 2017-07-03T20:00:00-07:00

Humans on Mars and Rosa Parks' pancakes
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-07-03T20:00:00-07:00

Justice John Roberts' best writing: A 9th grade commencement speech
To the Point 2017-07-03T16:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Mathieu Schreyer 2017-07-03T16:00:00-07:00

The divided state of America
To the Point 2017-07-03T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-03T13:30:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Benjamin Booker
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-03T12:00:00-07:00

Live Event: Lo Moon at Sound in Focus concert series, July 22
2017-07-03T11:00:00-07:00

Sunday's Latest Show
Anne Litt 2017-07-03T10:00:00-07:00

Download: Suzanne Santo (of HoneyHoney) - Ghost in My Bed
Today's Top Tune 2017-07-03T09:00:00-07:00

Revisiting Gloria Calderón Kellett on 'One Day at a Time'
The Business 2017-07-03T09:00:00-07:00

Growing millions of mussels beneath the Pacific Ocean waves
Good Food 2017-07-02T15:00:00-07:00

DJ Shadow, Find Share Rewind episode 4
Find, Share, Rewind 2017-07-02T13:00:00-07:00

Video rewind: Broken Social Scene
2017-07-02T12:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE