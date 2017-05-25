ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
For The Curious

Are you addicted to ASMR?

May 25, 2017 • 11:00 AM PT

Devaan Ingraham describes his ASMR as a pulsing, tingling feeling on the back of his neck. His preferred stimuli are whispers, shuffling cards, scissors, tapping noises, anything that makes a crisp enough sound to trigger his ASMR. These sounds make him relaxed, euphoric and drowsy.

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response is a physical reaction experienced by some unknown percentage of the population (to varying degrees). Due to being only recently recognized and named, ASMR is still poorly understood scientifically. Its evolutionary purpose (if any) is uncertain, though one popular theory suggests that it might serve a social bonding or grooming purpose.

Ingraham’s ASMR awakening came one day at work when a coworker whispered into his ear. He googled “Why does my brain tingle when I hear whispering?” He stumbled into the online community of “ASMR artists” (aka. “ASMRtists”) who stimulate huge audiences with their preferred triggers.


He used these videos daily to combat his mild insomnia. Soon he became reliant on them for sleep, consuming ASMR videos endlessly. He became desensitized, even to his favorite videos, and thinks that he was (and maybe still is) addicted to them.

Molly Segal produced this episode for Here Be Monsters.

Music: The Black Spot | | | AHEE

Additional Sounds: Arnaud Coutancier | | | Richard Frohlich

Screaming: Benjamin Harper | | | John Hill

 

Hey, we’re making more podcast t-shirts. Send us your designs.

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Are you addicted to ASMR?
For The Curious 2017-05-25T11:00:00-07:00

Track Premiere: Flamingods – Bhima
KCRW Music 2017-05-25T11:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Gary Calamar 2017-05-25T10:00:00-07:00

JR JR
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-25T09:00:00-07:00

Bryan Fuller & Michael Green: American Gods
The Treatment 2017-05-25T09:00:00-07:00

Alex Ebert: Broken Record
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-25T09:00:00-07:00

The latest on the Manchester attack and ISIS
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-24T20:00:00-07:00

6 Gems for 6 Strings
Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet 2017-05-24T20:00:00-07:00

Apple has a new Mothership 👽
@kcrw 2017-05-24T18:30:00-07:00

Pan Caliente: May Playlist
KCRW Music 2017-05-24T17:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Dan Wilcox 2017-05-24T16:00:00-07:00

The Manchester attack and the new European jihadist
To the Point 2017-05-24T16:00:00-07:00

Gangsta Gardener
@KCRWGoodFood 2017-05-24T15:00:00-07:00

Justin Theroux
Guest DJ Project 2017-05-24T14:00:00-07:00

White House budget proposal slashes and burns
To the Point 2017-05-24T14:00:00-07:00

Looped: Buyepongo
2017-05-24T13:00:00-07:00

The Three Owls: The Face of Evil
The Document 2017-05-24T12:00:00-07:00

Metro’s 4th Annual Bike Night at Union Station – featuring KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad
2017-05-24T11:57:00-07:00

Track Premiere: Francisco the Man – I’ll Feel Better
KCRW Music 2017-05-24T11:30:00-07:00

Manzanar
For The Curious 2017-05-24T10:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Liza Richardson 2017-05-24T10:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE