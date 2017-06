It’s been about five months since President Trump introduced his three-month travel ban. The executive order limits travel from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, and suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days. It was designed to give the government time to review and tighten the vetting process for foreigners coming here from those countries. Since the government has had several months to review its vetting and security processes, is the ban even needed anymore?

Guests:

Ron Nixon, New York Times

More:

Despite Trump’s Tough Talk on Travel Ban, Few Changes to Vetting