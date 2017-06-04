Audio Rewind: Dwight Yoakam

ON AIR
June 4, 2017 • 1:30 PM PT
Grammy award-winning songwriter Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million records. He’s kept his sound fresh by embracing a wider range of sounds on recent recordings, including his latest, Second Hand Heart, and we are happy to welcome him back into our studio in advance of his performance as part of KCRW’s Sound In Focus series

Technical Support:
Mario Diaz – Recording Engineer
Marc DeSisto – Band Engineer
Eric Drachman – Sound Intern
Rob LaFond, Jon Bessire, Shelly Badal – Web Video Producers

