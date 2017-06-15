ON AIR
Beth Ditto

June 15, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Singer Beth Ditto, formerly of dance punk band The Gossip, joins us just days before the release of her debut full length solo album. Her powerhouse voice, glam style and outspokenness are on full display in this session recorded at The Village.

Beth and Jason head over to The Village

Technical Support: 
Eric Liljestrand – Recording Engineer
Matt Dyson – Asst engineer
Mark Leibowitz - Photographer
Alex Pieros, Pat Jewett, Grant Buckerfield- Video
Mark Leibowitz - Photographer

Beth Ditto appears courtesy of Capitol Records.

