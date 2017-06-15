Singer Beth Ditto, formerly of dance punk band The Gossip, joins us just days before the release of her debut full length solo album. Her powerhouse voice, glam style and outspokenness are on full display in this session recorded at The Village.



Beth and Jason head over to The Village

Technical Support:

Eric Liljestrand – Recording Engineer

Matt Dyson – Asst engineer

Mark Leibowitz - Photographer

Alex Pieros, Pat Jewett, Grant Buckerfield- Video

Beth Ditto appears courtesy of Capitol Records.