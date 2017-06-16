Big trouble in little Qatar as diplomatic crisis grows

Qatar is a small branch of the Arabian Peninsula. Oil has made its few hundred thousand citizens wealthy, and the US uses its airbase to launch airstrikes against ISIS. But Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other nearby countries have now cut off contact and diplomatic relations — claiming that Qatar has funded terrorism. President Trump agrees, but his Secretary of State calls for calm -- and the US is selling Qatar $12 billion worth of jet fighters.

Correction: In today's show we incorrectly said that Qatar sticks out into the Red Sea. It's located on the Persian Gulf.