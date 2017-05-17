Border wall builders, private art museums, Stamen Design

Photo by Scott L
LA City Councilman Gil Cedillo has introduced a motion that would require companies seeking contracts with the City to publically disclose if they are also submitting contracting bids to build President Trump's border wall. He joins similar efforts in the city of San Francisco and in the state legislature. He cites past examples like the boycotting of companies that did business with South Africa during apartheid. But the LA Chamber of Commerce says it is "inappropriate" for the city to make a "value judgment" about the qualifications of the bidder. Besides, should such a test apply to companies who built parts of the wall for previous administrations?
