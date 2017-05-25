ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
The Treatment

Bryan Fuller & Michael Green: American Gods

May 25, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Listen
The Treatment

Bryan Fuller & Michael Green: American Gods

May 25, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

Bryan Fuller and Michael Green comprise a creative team that doesn’t shy away from the challenge of adaptation, incorporating ideas of dark mentorship with comic book familiarity. It seems only fitting the two have teamed up for the screen adaptation of American Gods, a story set among a magical, mythological America where lead character Shadow Moon struggles to find his place.

Today on The Treatment, Fuller and Green join Elvis to discuss their show as a jumping off point from the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name as well as exploring the complexities and boundaries of romance between heterosexual men.

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Bryan Fuller & Michael Green: American Gods
The Treatment 2017-05-25T09:00:00-07:00

Track Premiere: Flamingods – Bhima
KCRW Music 2017-05-25T11:30:00-07:00

Are you addicted to ASMR?
For The Curious 2017-05-25T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Gary Calamar 2017-05-25T10:00:00-07:00

JR JR
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-25T09:00:00-07:00

Alex Ebert: Broken Record
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-25T09:00:00-07:00

The latest on the Manchester attack and ISIS
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-24T20:00:00-07:00

6 Gems for 6 Strings
Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet 2017-05-24T20:00:00-07:00

Apple has a new Mothership 👽
@kcrw 2017-05-24T18:30:00-07:00

Pan Caliente: May Playlist
KCRW Music 2017-05-24T17:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Dan Wilcox 2017-05-24T16:00:00-07:00

The Manchester attack and the new European jihadist
To the Point 2017-05-24T16:00:00-07:00

Gangsta Gardener
@KCRWGoodFood 2017-05-24T15:00:00-07:00

Justin Theroux
Guest DJ Project 2017-05-24T14:00:00-07:00

White House budget proposal slashes and burns
To the Point 2017-05-24T14:00:00-07:00

Looped: Buyepongo
2017-05-24T13:00:00-07:00

The Three Owls: The Face of Evil
The Document 2017-05-24T12:00:00-07:00

Metro’s 4th Annual Bike Night at Union Station – featuring KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad
2017-05-24T11:57:00-07:00

Track Premiere: Francisco the Man – I’ll Feel Better
KCRW Music 2017-05-24T11:30:00-07:00

Manzanar
For The Curious 2017-05-24T10:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Liza Richardson 2017-05-24T10:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE