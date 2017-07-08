ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

'California's Gold' cameraman reminisces

July 8, 2017 • 9:30 AM PT
Listen
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

'California's Gold' cameraman reminisces

July 8, 2017 • 9:30 AM PT

Photo: Fuerte and Howser beside a tractor at the US Borox Boron Mine near the town of Boron. (Courtesy of Leatherby Libraries at Chapman University)

What came out of Trump and Putin's sit-down meeting? 11 MIN, 29 SEC

President Trump had a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday in Hamburg, Germany. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Trump opened the meeting by talking about Russian interference in the U.S. election. Syria came up too -- the leaders agreed on a ceasefire for a part of that fighting. What else was discussed, and how did the meeting play out in the U.S. and overseas?

Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)
Jesse Byrnes, The Hill (@jessebyrnes)

U.S. defense missile test was scripted for success, investigation finds 7 MIN, 29 SEC

North Korea test fired an intercontinental ballistic missile this week. The U.S. wants to protect the homeland from something like that. But an LA Times investigation found that conditions for a recent U.S. missile defense test were orchestrated to ensure its success.

Guests:
David Willman, Los Angeles Times

More:
Was that shootdown of a mock enemy warhead in May 'realistic'? Not exactly

As Spider-Man, how does Tom Holland compare to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire? 11 MIN, 27 SEC

Our critics review “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” where Peter Parker is in high school and serves as an intern to Tony Stark; “A Ghost Story,” starring Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck; and “The Little Hours,” about a servant who runs away from his master and takes refuge at a convent in the Middle Ages.

Guests:
Amy Nicholson, Film Critic (@theamynicholson)
Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes (@Matchity)

Luis Fuerte on his 'amaaazing' decade with Huell Howser 13 MIN, 59 SEC

The hit TV show “California’s Gold” ran on KCET from 1991 to 2012. Huell Howser, the show’s exuberant, long-beloved host took viewers all around the state finding hidden gems, natural wonders, rich culture and history. Howser passed away three years ago. Now his longtime cameraman Luis Fuerte has a new memoir out that covers the 12 years they worked together. It’s called “Louie, Take a Look at This! My Time with Huell Howser.”


Fuerte and Howser in the desert at Mono Lake


Luis Fuerte on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco


Fuerte and Howser beside a tractor at the US
Borox Boron Mine near the town of Boron

Photos courtesy of Leatherby Libraries at Chapman University


Guests:
Louis Fuerte, author of “Louie, Take a Look at This! My Time with Huell Howser.”

Louie, Take a Look at This!

Luis Fuerte

Are the Lakers making a comeback? 5 MIN, 25 SEC

As Chris Paul leaves the Clippers for the Houston Rockets, the Lakers have Lonzo Ball signing on and Magic Johnson taking over the team. Also, the Dodgers are just a win or two away from the best record in baseball going into the All Star break.

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

'California's Gold' cameraman reminisces
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-07-08T09:30:00-07:00

Does Santa Barbara hate food trucks?
For The Curious 2017-07-08T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Travis Holcombe 2017-07-08T10:00:00-07:00

New and Noteworthy Releases
Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet 2017-07-08T09:00:00-07:00

Presidents Trump and Putin meet privately
Left, Right & Center 2017-07-07T20:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Anthony Valadez 2017-07-07T16:00:00-07:00

Music For Your Weekend
2017-07-07T14:30:00-07:00

The summit within the summit
To the Point 2017-07-07T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-07T13:30:00-07:00

Kan Wakan: "Phantasmagoria Part 1" track premiere
2017-07-07T13:00:00-07:00

How safe is the air inside your car?
For The Curious 2017-07-07T12:00:00-07:00

Dan Auerbach live for KCRW
2017-07-07T10:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Mario Cotto 2017-07-07T10:00:00-07:00

Peter Cole: Hymns & Qualms
Bookworm 2017-07-07T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Planetarium - Saturn
Today's Top Tune 2017-07-07T09:00:00-07:00

What's at stake as Trump meets Putin?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-07-06T20:00:00-07:00

Colombia's FARC rebels prepare to enter the peacetime economy
To the Point 2017-07-06T16:30:00-07:00

Pan Caliente: LAMC Preview
2017-07-06T16:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Jason Kramer 2017-07-06T16:00:00-07:00

Trump, US elections and 'voter fraud'
To the Point 2017-07-06T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-06T13:30:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE