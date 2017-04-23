Cambodians and fried chicken, baby pureés, vegan baking tips

Maybe you’ve heard of Cambodian refugees owning most of the donut shops in California. But did you know the Cambodian fried chicken game in South LA is just as strong? LA Times Reporter Frank Shyong has that story.
At the ripe old age of 20, vegan baker Clara Polito has published her very first cookbook. It’s named after her business, “Clara Cakes.” Polito clues us into vegan baking tips and shares a tasty cookies ‘n’ milk pie recipe. Yes, please. Give it a try on the Good Food blog.
This week, our favorite food critic, Jonathan Gold, sips mezcal between bites of ceviche and esquites while dining on regional “Mexican food with a different point of view.” Hear what he has to say about Danny Godinez’s artfully executed bites of grilled octopus tentacles and lamb barbacoa at Maestro in Old Town Pasadena. Learn more in his LA Times review.
Maestro: 110 East Union Street, Pasadena, CA 91103 | (626) 787-1512
When her eldest daughter refused to eat the bland baby food that Americans tend to feed their infants, Leena Saini did some research into what babies in other parts of the world were being fed. What she found might surprise you: baked cod with papaya, cinnamon coconut curry and habichuelas con dulce. Saini’s new book on the subject is “Around the World in 80 Purées.”
This week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market, Laura Avery talks with Rose Renni about how bees make honey at Energy Bee Farm. Then chef Craig Towe stocks up on buckwheat honey to drizzle on his Neapolitan-style pizzas at Sotto.
Honeybees might get most of the press in the insect world due to their dwindling numbers and power to pollinate. Enter writer and rainforest ecologist Mike Shanahan, who is making the case for wasps. He breaks down their unique relationship with figs in his new book, “Gods, Wasps and Stranglers.”
You’ve probably heard this one before: Eating more vegetables would be a whole lot easier if there was less prep time involved. So without further ado, we give you the spiralizer! In her new book, “SPIRALIZE this!” Martha Rose Shulman turns her attention to this nifty kitchen gadget. It will have you turning out zucchini fusilli and watermelon radish slaw in no time.
