ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Good Food

Cambodians and fried chicken, baby pureés, vegan baking tips

April 23, 2017 • 10:00 AM PT
Listen
Good Food

Cambodians and fried chicken, baby pureés, vegan baking tips

April 23, 2017 • 10:00 AM PT

Photo courtesy of Christine Han

How Cambodians got into the LA fried chicken biz 9 MIN, 12 SEC

Maybe you’ve heard of Cambodian refugees owning most of the donut shops in California. But did you know the Cambodian fried chicken game in South LA is just as strong? LA Times Reporter Frank Shyong has that story.

Vegan cookies 'n' milk pie 8 MIN, 42 SEC

At the ripe old age of 20, vegan baker Clara Polito has published her very first cookbook. It’s named after her business, “Clara Cakes.” Polito clues us into vegan baking tips and shares a tasty cookies ‘n’ milk pie recipe. Yes, please. Give it a try on the Good Food blog.

Clara Cakes

Clara Polito

Jonathan Gold dines at Maestro 3 MIN, 33 SEC

This week, our favorite food critic, Jonathan Gold, sips mezcal between bites of ceviche and esquites while dining on regional “Mexican food with a different point of view.” Hear what he has to say about Danny Godinez’s artfully executed bites of grilled octopus tentacles and lamb barbacoa at Maestro in Old Town Pasadena. Learn more in his LA Times review.


Lamb barbacoa. (Photo courtesy of Maestro)

Maestro: 110 East Union Street, Pasadena, CA 91103 | (626) 787-1512

'Around the World in 80 Purées' 10 MIN, 1 SEC

When her eldest daughter refused to eat the bland baby food that Americans tend to feed their infants, Leena Saini did some research into what babies in other parts of the world were being fed. What she found might surprise you: baked cod with papaya, cinnamon coconut curry and habichuelas con dulce. Saini’s new book on the subject is “Around the World in 80 Purées.”

Around the World in 80 Purees

Leena Saini

The Market Report: Honey 7 MIN, 55 SEC

This week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market, Laura Avery talks with Rose Renni about how bees make honey at Energy Bee Farm. Then chef Craig Towe stocks up on buckwheat honey to drizzle on his Neapolitan-style pizzas at Sotto.

'Gods, Wasps and Stranglers' 6 MIN, 36 SEC

Honeybees might get most of the press in the insect world due to their dwindling numbers and power to pollinate. Enter writer and rainforest ecologist Mike Shanahan, who is making the case for wasps. He breaks down their unique relationship with figs in his new book, “Gods, Wasps and Stranglers.”

Gods, Wasps and Stranglers

Mike Shanahan

'SPIRALIZE this!' 8 MIN, 35 SEC

You’ve probably heard this one before: Eating more vegetables would be a whole lot easier if there was less prep time involved. So without further ado, we give you the spiralizer! In her new book, “SPIRALIZE this!Martha Rose Shulman turns her attention to this nifty kitchen gadget. It will have you turning out zucchini fusilli and watermelon radish slaw in no time.

Spiralize This!

Martha Rose Shulman

Source

Feed

Cambodians and fried chicken, baby pureés, vegan baking tips
Good Food 2017-04-23T10:00:00-07:00

Is there a cure for fake health news?
For The Curious 2017-04-23T12:00:00-07:00

Rhythm Planet’s Jazz Appreciation Playlist
KCRW Music 2017-04-23T10:00:00-07:00

“The Document” is coming! “The Document” is coming!
Members 2017-04-22T16:00:00-07:00

Henry Rollins Hosts Seymour Stein
KCRW Music 2017-04-22T16:00:00-07:00

Video Premiere: Tashaki Miyaki – Out of My Head
KCRW Music 2017-04-22T10:00:00-07:00

Illegal border crossings are down
Left, Right & Center 2017-04-22T09:00:00-07:00

Looped: KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T21:00:00-07:00

Peter Bjorn and John – The Makin’ of Breakin’ Point
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T20:00:00-07:00

Music For Your Weekend: Record Store Day Edition
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T17:21:46-07:00

The legacy of surfboard shaping in Santa Barbara
For The Curious 2017-04-21T16:00:00-07:00

The (failing) US Postal Service, from Montana to Washington
To the Point 2017-04-21T16:00:00-07:00

The politics of science and America's future
To the Point 2017-04-21T15:00:36-07:00

5 graphs that show the ethnic, racial and gender makeup of playwrights at the Mark Taper Forum
For The Curious 2017-04-21T12:00:00-07:00

Jonathan Gold dines at Kismet
Good Food on the Road 2017-04-21T10:00:00-07:00

Symbols of protest, lighting up EDM festivals
Design and Architecture 2017-04-20T15:00:00-07:00

Emotional States of America
2017-04-20T13:00:00-07:00

Niki Caro: The Zookeeper's Wife
The Treatment 2017-04-20T10:00:00-07:00

With first DREAMer deported, what's the future of DACA?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-19T20:00:00-07:00

President Donald Trump's 'un-reality' show
To the Point 2017-04-19T18:00:00-07:00

Emotional States of America
2017-04-19T16:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE