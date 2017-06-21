Charlie Beck: Local police shouldn't do jobs of federal immigration officers

Republican Karen Handel won yesterday’s election in Georgia. It was the closest race in the GOP-held district in nearly 40 years. If Democrats weren’t already looking to the 2018 mid-terms to reclaim losses in last year’s election, they are now. Tuesday, a new super PAC called Fight Back California launched. Its mission is to flip seven California districts from red to blue in 2018.

Guests:

Paul Mitchell, Political Data, Inc (@paulmitche11 )

Katie Merrill, Democratic strategist for the Fight Back California PAC