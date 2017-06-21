ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Charlie Beck: Local police shouldn't do jobs of federal immigration officers

June 21, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT
Listen
Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Charlie Beck: Local police shouldn't do jobs of federal immigration officers

June 21, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT

Photo: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck discuss 2013 crime statistics for the city of Los Angeles, 13 January, 2013. (Courtesy of Scott L)

What California Democrats and Republicans can learn from the Georgia special election 8 MIN, 17 SEC

Republican Karen Handel won yesterday’s election in Georgia. It was the closest race in the GOP-held district in nearly 40 years. If Democrats weren’t already looking to the 2018 mid-terms to reclaim losses in last year’s election, they are now. Tuesday, a new super PAC called Fight Back California launched. Its mission is to flip seven California districts from red to blue in 2018.

Guests:
Paul Mitchell, Political Data, Inc (@paulmitche11 )
Katie Merrill, Democratic strategist for the Fight Back California PAC

LAPD chief Charlie Beck why police shouldn't enforce immigration laws 8 MIN, 16 SEC

A bill making its way through the legislature would make all of California a sanctuary state. That bill has divided the state’s law enforcement community. This week, LA police chief Charlie Beck came out in favor of it.

Guests:
Charlie Beck, Los Angeles Police Department (@LAPDChiefBeck)

More:
L.A. Police Chief Charlie Beck endorses 'sanctuary state' bill that Eric Holder hails as 'constitutional'

Port truckers are modern day indentured servants, investigation suggests 9 MIN, 38 SEC

Truckers who work the ports in LA and Long Beach went on strike this week. Some port truckers regularly work 20-hour days for little pay -- one man made just 67 cents a week. They must finance their own trucks. If they miss payments, they can lose the truck and money they’ve paid into it. They have little protection under the law because they’re classified as independent contractors.

Guests:
Brett Murphy, USA Today (@BrettMmurphy)
Daniel Uaina, trucker on strike

More:
Forced into debt. Worked past exhaustion. Left with nothing.
L.A. and Long Beach port workers begin striking

How being a Muslim woman helps Souad Mekhennet report on terrorism 18 MIN, 45 SEC

Souad Mekhennet has dedicated her life to understanding people who commit terrorist acts. She’s interviewed some of western society’s most wanted men, including members of Al Qaeda, the Taliban, and the leader of ISIS’ hostage program. Her new memoir about her career covering terrorism is titled “I Was Told to Come Alone: My Journey Behind the Lines of Jihad.”


Souad Mekhennet is author of "I Was Told to Come Alone:
My Journey Behind the Lines of Jihad.” (Photo by Zeljko Pehar)

Guests:
Souad Mekhennet, Washington Post (@smekhennet)

Why do people care so much about avocado toast? 6 MIN, 2 SEC

The Instagram-famous brunch snack is still a big selling point for chefs. Restaurants are adding speciality toppings like pickled shallots and tomato confit to give their avocado toast an edge. And there’s no shortage of cultural backlash. Avocado toast has come to symbolize everything from millennial hipster culture to gentrification.

Guests:
Jayne Orenstein, Washington Post (@ayneore)

More:
How the Internet became ridiculously obsessed with avocado toast

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Charlie Beck: Local police shouldn't do jobs of federal immigration officers
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-21T20:00:00-07:00

What's the allure of an artist in residence?
Design and Architecture 2017-06-21T17:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Dan Wilcox 2017-06-21T16:00:00-07:00

Democrats and the lessons of a losing campaign
To the Point 2017-06-21T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-21T13:30:00-07:00

Greetings from Camp Bacon
Good Food 2017-06-21T12:00:00-07:00

The End of the Endless Summer
The Document 2017-06-21T11:00:00-07:00

Live Event: Khalid and Bibi Bourelly at Santa Monica Pier. Hosted by DJ Anthony Valadez, June 22 @ 7pm
2017-06-21T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Liza Richardson 2017-06-21T10:00:00-07:00

Fire safety in towers, artists and developers, PetSpace
Design and Architecture 2017-06-21T09:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Nick Waterhouse
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-21T09:00:00-07:00

Download: Iron & Wine - From the Otherside
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-21T09:00:00-07:00

Will black voters and white women decide Georgia's congressional race?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-20T20:00:00-07:00

KCRW Broadcast 429
Henry Rollins 2017-06-20T18:00:00-07:00

The secret history of the iPhone
To the Point 2017-06-20T16:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Chris Douridas 2017-06-20T16:00:00-07:00

What's the Future of Brexit?
To the Point 2017-06-20T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-20T13:30:00-07:00

Meet Mr. Fries Man
For The Curious 2017-06-20T12:00:00-07:00

Raul Campos
Raul Campos 2017-06-20T10:00:00-07:00

Why a Boyle Heights coffee shop is seeing anti-gentrification protests
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-20T09:30:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE