Comedian Vir Das offers 'Abroad Understanding'

Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
- Sony Pictures Entertainment officially names Tony Vinciquerra its new CEO. While the film side of the company continues to struggle, the TV side has been doing well, except that Sony doesn’t have a broadcaster. As networks continue to want to buy television from their own studios, some people are wondering if Sony is preparing itself for a sale, perhaps to somewhere like CBS.
- Now that Sinclair has purchased Tribune Media and said it is not going to focus on expensive original scripted shows, what happens to the WGN America critical darling Underground?
- Has "Peak TV" officially peaked?
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)