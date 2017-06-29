Community Colleges tackle student homelessness and food insecurity

A new survey of students at LA’s Community Colleges finds that one in five is homeless, and two-thirds are food insecure. Meanwhile, a leader from Santa Barbara City College launched a tuition-free program last year. Is it enough to help the neediest. Do community colleges need to start building housing for homeless students?
Guests:
Mike Eng, California State Assemblyman (D-San Gabriel Valley)
Erika Endrijonas, Los Angeles Valley College (@LAVCPrez)
Geoff Green, Santa Barbara Community College Foundation
More:
