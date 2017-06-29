Community Colleges tackle student homelessness and food insecurity

Big businesses in L.A. will raise their minimum wage from $10.50 to $12 an hour this Saturday. But in Seattle, a new study found that the lowest paid employees saw a drop in work hours, wages, and jobs available after the city raised its minimum wage to $13 last year. Could LA suffer some of the same consequences?

Guests:

Jacob Vigdor, University of Washington (@JakeVigdor)

Ben Zipperer, Economic Policy Institute (@ben_zipperer)

Chris Thornberg, Beacon Economics

