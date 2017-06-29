ON AIR
Community Colleges tackle student homelessness and food insecurity

June 29, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT
Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture

How community colleges help students struggling with housing and food 13 MIN, 48 SEC

A new survey of students at LA’s Community Colleges finds that one in five is homeless, and two-thirds are food insecure. Meanwhile, a leader from Santa Barbara City College launched a tuition-free program last year. Is it enough to help the neediest. Do community colleges need to start building housing for homeless students?

Guests:
Mike Eng, California State Assemblyman (D-San Gabriel Valley)
Erika Endrijonas, Los Angeles Valley College (@LAVCPrez)
Geoff Green, Santa Barbara Community College Foundation

More:
1 in 5 L.A. community college students is homeless, survey finds

Does raising the minimum wage help or hurt low-skilled workers? 11 MIN, 52 SEC

Big businesses in L.A. will raise their minimum wage from $10.50 to $12 an hour this Saturday. But in Seattle, a new study found that the lowest paid employees saw a drop in work hours, wages, and jobs available after the city raised its minimum wage to $13 last year. Could LA suffer some of the same consequences?

Guests:
Jacob Vigdor, University of Washington (@JakeVigdor)
Ben Zipperer, Economic Policy Institute (@ben_zipperer)
Chris Thornberg, Beacon Economics

More:
Minimum wage fight may heat up after new study finds jobs and hours fell in Seattle
A ‘very credible’ new study on Seattle’s $15 minimum wage has bad news for liberals

The U.S. government's doomsday plan to protect itself -- but probably not you 15 MIN, 3 SEC

For the last 60 years, the U.S. government has kept up a multi-billion dollar program to save people and retaliate after a major attack, like a nuclear strike from a foreign enemy. The idea is to evacuate people to secret bunkers until they can reemerge and rebuild the U.S. But the government doesn’t plan to save everyone.

Guests:
Garrett M. Graff, journalist and author (@vermontgmg)

Raven Rock

Garrett M. Graff

Facebook moderator: Biggest censorship job in history? 8 MIN, 44 SEC

A massive ransomware attack started in Ukraine on Tuesday and then went global. And ProPublica published a big investigation into Facebook’s secret moderation methods this week, and the results aren’t pretty.

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)

More:
Hacks raise fear over NSA’s hold on cyberweapons (NYT)
Facebook’s secret censorship rules protect white men from hate speech but not black children (ProPublica)

