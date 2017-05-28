ON AIR
Good Food

'Dandelion and Quince,' food and crime, 'All About Eggs'

May 28, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Good Food

'Dandelion and Quince,' food and crime, 'All About Eggs'

May 28, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

Photo by Rick Poon

'Ohio 1910': Where food and crime collide 8 MIN, 14 SEC

Sarah Lohman calls herself a historic gastronomist because she specializes in archival recipes at her job at the Tenement Museum in New York City. She's now writing a book — working title, “Ohio 1910” — based on a ghastly murder and a family’s handwritten cookbook from the 1800s. We've never met a food murder mystery we didn't like, and this sounds like a good one.

'All About Eggs' 12 MIN, 26 SEC

The final cookbook published by Lucky Peach magazine is an ode to the egg. Rachel Khong edited the collection of essays, stories and recipes, “All About Eggs.” She shares highlights from the book, from what nuns have to do with egg custard tarts to unsolved murder mysteries that start and end with a plate of poached eggs.

Lucky Peach All About Eggs

Rachel Khong

Jonathan Gold dines at AR Cucina 5 MIN, 9 SEC

In this week's restaurant review, LA Times food critic and "Good Food" regular Jonathan Gold stops by Akasha Richmond’s restaurant in Culver City. Until recently, the 9531 Culver Boulevard location was home to Sambar, where Richmond served dishes inspired by India. Now she's switched things up to serve rustic Italian fare in the same spot under a new name, AR Cucina. Tune in to hear what’s on Jonathan’s plate, along with a plea that diners pony up just as much cash for Indian as Italian cuisine. Here’s his full LA Times review of the neighborhood restaurant.


Pane di Casa at AR Cucina. (Photo by Rob Stark Photography)

AR Cucina: 9531 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232 | (310) 558-8800

'Dandelion and Quince' 10 MIN, 16 SEC

At the San Francisco community cooking school, 18 Reasons, program director Michelle McKenzie is on a mission to educate people about the oft-forgotten fruits, vegetables and herbs that grow in trees and fields. She wrote a book to help intrepid eaters identify and cook their foraged finds called, “Dandelion and Quince.”

Dandelion and Quince

Michelle McKenzie

The Market Report: Raspberries 7 MIN, 33 SEC

We're starting to see raspberries at our farmers' markets in Southern California. Chef Alex Ageneau serves red raspberries as an accent to cold pea soup or alongside pistachio financiers for dessert at Petrossian in West Hollywood. He prefers to buy them early in the season when they are still firm and have a pleasing tangy bite. Farmer Lori Heal ticks off the red, yellow and black varieties she grows at 2 Peas in a Pod in Arroyo Grande. Their raspberries are handpicked by half a dozen workers who have been at the farm for ages.

Alton Brown's guest DJ set 12 MIN, 53 SEC

In February, Evan interviewed Alton Brown about his live culinary variety show, “Eat Your Science.” The former host of TV programs “Good Eats,” “Iron Chef,” “Feasting on Asphalt” and “Cutthroat Kitchen” gets on the mic for a guest DJ set with KCRW’s Eric J Lawrence.

'Dandelion and Quince,' food and crime, 'All About Eggs'
Good Food 2017-05-28T09:00:00-07:00

