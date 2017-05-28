'Dandelion and Quince,' food and crime, 'All About Eggs'

Sarah Lohman calls herself a historic gastronomist because she specializes in archival recipes at her job at the Tenement Museum in New York City. She's now writing a book — working title, “Ohio 1910” — based on a ghastly murder and a family’s handwritten cookbook from the 1800s. We've never met a food murder mystery we didn't like, and this sounds like a good one.
The final cookbook published by Lucky Peach magazine is an ode to the egg. Rachel Khong edited the collection of essays, stories and recipes, “All About Eggs.” She shares highlights from the book, from what nuns have to do with egg custard tarts to unsolved murder mysteries that start and end with a plate of poached eggs.
In this week's restaurant review, LA Times food critic and "Good Food" regular Jonathan Gold stops by Akasha Richmond’s restaurant in Culver City. Until recently, the 9531 Culver Boulevard location was home to Sambar, where Richmond served dishes inspired by India. Now she's switched things up to serve rustic Italian fare in the same spot under a new name, AR Cucina. Tune in to hear what’s on Jonathan’s plate, along with a plea that diners pony up just as much cash for Indian as Italian cuisine. Here’s his full LA Times review of the neighborhood restaurant.
AR Cucina: 9531 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232 | (310) 558-8800
At the San Francisco community cooking school, 18 Reasons, program director Michelle McKenzie is on a mission to educate people about the oft-forgotten fruits, vegetables and herbs that grow in trees and fields. She wrote a book to help intrepid eaters identify and cook their foraged finds called, “Dandelion and Quince.”
We're starting to see raspberries at our farmers' markets in Southern California. Chef Alex Ageneau serves red raspberries as an accent to cold pea soup or alongside pistachio financiers for dessert at Petrossian in West Hollywood. He prefers to buy them early in the season when they are still firm and have a pleasing tangy bite. Farmer Lori Heal ticks off the red, yellow and black varieties she grows at 2 Peas in a Pod in Arroyo Grande. Their raspberries are handpicked by half a dozen workers who have been at the farm for ages.
In February, Evan interviewed Alton Brown about his live culinary variety show, “Eat Your Science.” The former host of TV programs “Good Eats,” “Iron Chef,” “Feasting on Asphalt” and “Cutthroat Kitchen” gets on the mic for a guest DJ set with KCRW’s Eric J Lawrence.