David Sedaris on finding humor in the details

July 5, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT
Author David Sedaris talks about what it was like going through his old diaries for his new book. He also explains why he’ll go months without realizing his phone’s been on airplane mode, but he’ll notice many little humorous things in life that other people miss.

When it comes to missiles and nuclear weapons, what does North Korea want? 8 MIN, 48 SEC

Just days after testing an intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is vowing to never negotiate away the country’s nuclear weapons program. The U.N. is taking it up today in New York, and it’s on the agenda for the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. President Trump is leaning heavily on China in the matter. But in the long run, what does North Korea want?

Bruce Bennett, RAND Corporation (@bwbennett)

The North Korea Paradox: Why There Are No Good Options on Nuclear Arms
How to Deal With North Korea

In California, recycling rates drop to lowest point since 2008 7 MIN, 48 SEC

Recycling centers want beverage bottles, but fewer of those bottles are showing up. A confluence of things are behind the drop, including the dwindling number of centers, less money for the recycling centers that remain, and the drop in oil prices. What can the state do to reverse the tide?

Susan Collins, Container Recycling Institute

Californians are recycling bottles less and less. Here's what's going on

Testosterone surges impair men's decision making, research shows 12 MIN, 10 SEC

Prescriptions for testosterone supplements have nearly doubled in the last four years to more than 2.3 million, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Half the men taking those prescriptions don’t even need them because they have no deficiency. And when people take them, they’re impulsive, overconfident and tend to make bad decisions.

Therese Huston, Seattle University; author (@ThereseHuston)

Men Can Be So Hormonal

How Women Decide

Therese Huston

David Sedaris on his life as a struggling young writer 21 MIN, 14 SEC

David Sedaris shares what it was like going through his old diaries for his new book. He says, “When you get older, then you forgive yourself for being 20 years old and writing with a beret on your head at the International House of Pancakes.” He also explains why he’ll go months without realizing his phone’s been on airplane mode, but he’ll notice many little humorous things in life that other people miss.


David Sedaris is a humorist and author of many books -- his latest is
“Theft By Finding: Diaries 1977 to 2002.” (Photo by Ingrid Christie)

David Sedaris, radio commentator and humorist; author of "Theft By Finding: Diaries 1977 to 2002"

Theft by Finding

David Sedaris

