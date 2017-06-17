DJ Shadow Presents: Find, Share, Rewind

Hailing from the Bay Area, DJ Shadow cemented himself as a hugely innovative DJ and producer with his seminal debut Endtroducing…, an album that helped pave the way for DJs to move beyond beatmaking for hip-hop tracks to become creators of music that stands on its own.

Saturday, April 8th KCRW debuts his new radio show: Find, Share, Rewind. Expect to hear a breadth of musical exploration, as Shadow guides listeners through decades of genre-bending musical evolution.

Find, Share, Rewind airs exclusively on KCRW at 10pm this Saturday (4/8), then the first Saturday of the month beyond that.

Listen to the debut show now: