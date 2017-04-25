ON AIR
To the Point

Do the first hundred days really matter?

April 25, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
President Trump promised big things in his first 100 days, but his most important achievement may be keeping the government open. To get that--even with Republicans running Congress -- he's had to delay his demand for big money for his Great Wall on the Mexican border. His biggest applause line has been replaced by talk about tax reform.  So the government probably won't shut down on Saturday — his hundredth day in office.  But 100 days is just the beginning of a four-year term, and there's time left for a lot more surprises. 

