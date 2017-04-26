ON AIR
To the Point

Does "hire an American" mean fire a foreigner?

April 26, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
America's H-1B program allows US companies to hire foreign workers skilled in "specialty occupations," including science, technology, medicine and the law. Last week in Wisconsin, President Trump signed an Executive Order called "Buy American, Hire American." Trump says "America First" means it should only apply to the highest paid applicants, so US workers aren't being replaced by cheap foreign labor. His latest immigration order, along with his travel ban, may be responsible for a decline in immigration. Applications from foreign students are down by 40%. Such programs help spread Western values among foreign elites. Will changes risk diluting America's "soft power?"

