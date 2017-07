Swedish Electro-pop stylist Marlene has drawn much attention lately, including the interest of Giorgio Moroder. After discovering her music, the electronic music pioneer flew to Sweden to record her for his latest album. On her own EP, Sweet, Marlene's follows a relationship from its euphoric start to the insecurities and doubts that plague us as love becomes more serious. Give "Don't You Worry" a listen.

Photo by Emilie Roslund