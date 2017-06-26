Download: Rubén González - Melodía del Río

Even before his work with the Buena Vista Social Club, Rubén González helped define the Cuban sound we hear today. A late bloomer, his first solo album, Introducing... Rubén González, was recorded when he was 77, and included several of his bandmates (from Buena Vista Social Club). A reissue to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary features extended and unreleased tracks as well as a timeless classic composed by González, the beautiful "Melodía del Río" (River Melody).

Photo by Christina Jaspars