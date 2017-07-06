Ernest Dickerson: Juice

Director Ernest Dickerson went through many careers before finding that film was for him. In his film debut, Juice, he took a film noir approach telling the story of four young men facing the decision between choosing a life of crime or not. After many years as a shelved project, the film was produced in 1992, launching not only Dickerson’s filmmaking career but serving as the acting debut for a budding rapper, Tupac Shakur. Today, Dickerson shares the importance of the novel Manchild In The Promise Land and his feeling celebrating the 25th anniversary of Juice.