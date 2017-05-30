Falling energy prices could force closure of Three Mile Island



Thirty-eight years ago, one of two nuclear reactors at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania suffered a partial meltdown and had to shut down. It was the worst accident of its kind in American history, with "significant" releases of radiation -- but no extensive health affects -- according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. That reactor was shut down, and now the second may have to close — 15 years before it's due for a license renewal. Christina Simeone is director of policy and external affairs at the University of Pennsylvania's Kleinman Energy Policy Center.