Farewell LA freeways, Peter Shire is back

San Gabriel communities have fought for years over a long-planned 6.3 mile extension to the 710 Freeway, connecting it to the 210. Last week the Metro Board killed it off for good and Mayor Eric Garcetti called it a sign of times, noting that “Los Angeles has moved on from freeways.”



LA Metro Rapid Line 760 at Flower Street and Wilshire Boulevard in Downtown Los Angeles.

Photo by George

Instead, miles of new mass transit is planned for the region, along with improved streets for pedestrians, cyclists and cars, all paid for by Southland voters most recently through Measure M. But it turns out Angelenos are not using the transit they have paid for. Ridership has dropped, especially on LA-area buses. We look at why, how the humble bus could deliver a better experience, and why freeways -- once part of an optimistic vision for the future -- have reached the end of the road.

Rick Jager, LA Metro

B. Alexandra Szerlip, author

D.J. Waldie, KCET

