ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
UnFictional

Father's Day 2017

June 18, 2017 • 11:00 AM PT
Listen
UnFictional

Father's Day 2017

June 18, 2017 • 11:00 AM PT

Photo: Bob Carlson and Matthew Carlson (Bob Carlson)

The Nine Year Old 4 MIN, 29 SEC

Bob Carlson and his son Matthew battle for dominance, playing living room soccer. Matthew is preparing for a week away at summer camp. He's nine years old, right at the moment where the enormity of what it means to be human starts to kick in.

Bob Carlson is the producer of UnFictional.

I'm Only a Dad 13 MIN, 13 SEC

Like most kids, Carla grew up hearing stories about what her parents used to be like. But as she got older, she started to realize that the man she heard about in the stories sounded different from the father she'd grown up with. Especially – when it came to politics.

Mark Green is a professor emeritus at the engineering school of New York University. Nowadays, he lives most of the time in upstate New York where he's working on a new project growing catnip to make into insect and tick repellant.

You can find a New York Times article about his suspension from the University of Michigan here.

Carla Green is the associate producer of UnFictional. Editing and sound design by Bob Carlson.


Mark in upstate New York
Photo courtesy of Anne Flournoy


Mark at his lab at Princeton University, before he moved to Michigan for a professorship
Photo courtesy of Anne Flournoy

Advice from Dad 10 MIN, 48 SEC

When Mike White felt the beginnings of a breakdown, he knew who to turn to: a longtime closeted gay man who'd run the gamut of southern Californian therapy. A man who happened to be his father.

A story of sitcoms, mental hospitals, and the Amazing Race.

Mike White is an acclaimed writer/director of television and films.


Mike White
Photo courtesy of Riot LA

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Father's Day 2017
UnFictional 2017-06-18T11:00:00-07:00

What ‘home’ means to U.S. Latino and Latin American artists
Design & Architecture 2017-06-18T16:00:00-07:00

Audio Rewind: Dan Auerbach
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-18T13:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Garth Trinidad 2017-06-18T10:30:00-07:00

Potlikker and pork as metaphor, the story of 'LA Mexicano'
Good Food 2017-06-18T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Bo Leibowitz 2017-06-18T09:00:00-07:00

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Los Angeles gems
Design & Architecture 2017-06-17T18:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Aaron Byrd 2017-06-17T16:00:00-07:00

Trump takes harder line on travel to Cuba
To the Point 2017-06-17T15:30:00-07:00

DJ Shadow Presents: Find, Share, Rewind
KCRW Music 2017-06-17T13:00:00-07:00

SoundsLA: Finding rhythm at the boxing gym
2017-06-17T12:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Travis Holcombe 2017-06-17T10:00:00-07:00

The Phenomenal Rachel Flowers
Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet 2017-06-17T09:00:00-07:00

Can there be a moment of bipartisan comity in Washington?
Left, Right & Center 2017-06-17T09:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Kevin Morby
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-17T09:00:00-07:00

Why does Amazon want to buy Whole Foods?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-16T20:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Mac DeMarco
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-16T16:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Anthony Valadez 2017-06-16T16:00:00-07:00

Big trouble in little Qatar as diplomatic crisis grows
To the Point 2017-06-16T14:00:00-07:00

Officer found not guilty in shooting death of Philando Castile
@kcrw 2017-06-16T13:45:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-16T13:30:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE