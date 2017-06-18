Father's Day 2017

Like most kids, Carla grew up hearing stories about what her parents used to be like. But as she got older, she started to realize that the man she heard about in the stories sounded different from the father she'd grown up with. Especially – when it came to politics.



Mark Green is a professor emeritus at the engineering school of New York University. Nowadays, he lives most of the time in upstate New York where he's working on a new project growing catnip to make into insect and tick repellant.



You can find a New York Times article about his suspension from the University of Michigan here.



Carla Green is the associate producer of UnFictional. Editing and sound design by Bob Carlson.



Mark in upstate New York

Photo courtesy of Anne Flournoy





Mark at his lab at Princeton University, before he moved to Michigan for a professorship

Photo courtesy of Anne Flournoy