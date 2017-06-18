Father's Day 2017

Bob Carlson and his son Matthew battle for dominance, playing living room soccer. Matthew is preparing for a week away at summer camp. He's nine years old, right at the moment where the enormity of what it means to be human starts to kick in.
Bob Carlson is the producer of UnFictional.
Photo: Bob Carlson and Matthew Carlson (Bob Carlson)
Bob Carlson and his son Matthew battle for dominance, playing living room soccer. Matthew is preparing for a week away at summer camp. He's nine years old, right at the moment where the enormity of what it means to be human starts to kick in.
Like most kids, Carla grew up hearing stories about what her parents used to be like. But as she got older, she started to realize that the man she heard about in the stories sounded different from the father she'd grown up with. Especially – when it came to politics.
Mark Green is a professor emeritus at the engineering school of New York University. Nowadays, he lives most of the time in upstate New York where he's working on a new project growing catnip to make into insect and tick repellant.
You can find a New York Times article about his suspension from the University of Michigan here.
Carla Green is the associate producer of UnFictional. Editing and sound design by Bob Carlson.
Mark in upstate New York
Photo courtesy of Anne Flournoy
Mark at his lab at Princeton University, before he moved to Michigan for a professorship
Photo courtesy of Anne Flournoy
When Mike White felt the beginnings of a breakdown, he knew who to turn to: a longtime closeted gay man who'd run the gamut of southern Californian therapy. A man who happened to be his father.
A story of sitcoms, mental hospitals, and the Amazing Race.
Mike White is an acclaimed writer/director of television and films.
Mike White
Photo courtesy of Riot LA