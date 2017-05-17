ON AIR
FCC to vote on rolling back net neutrality regulations

May 17, 2017 • 4:00 PM PT
FCC to vote on rolling back net neutrality regulations

May 17, 2017 • 4:00 PM PT

Photo by Backbone Campaign

Currently, broadband transmission is classified as a "common carrier"—subject to government oversight. Tomorrow, the Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to begin the process of letting phone and cable companies police themselves. That would mean the end of what's called "net neutrality." Craig Aaron, president and CEO of Free Press, an independent group that advocates for press freedom, diversity in media and supporting net neutrality, considers what the vote could mean to consumers.

