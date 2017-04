Immigrant communities across California have been rattled by news of increased raids and detainments by the Trump administration. In Arvin, an agricultural town near Bakersfield, the fear is particularly intense. Locals there say everyday life is all about hiding in plain sight.

“They used to have a lot of parties, gatherings and they don’t anymore. They’re afraid,” said Blanca Benavides, who owns a clothing shop on Arvin’s main street, Bear Mountain Blvd.

Photos: Fear and anxiety in Arvin