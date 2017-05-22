Fighting for the soul of the California Democratic Party

Eric Bauman won this weekend’s election to become the new chairman of the California Democratic Party. He won by just 62 votes -- out of about 3000 -- against progressive candidate Kimberly Ellis. Ellis has refused to concede. She’s questioning the integrity of the election, and wants to review each vote. We hear from Bauman about whether the votes should be recounted, and whether he’s flummoxed by the election.

Guests:

Eric Bauman, winner of the election for new chairman of California Democratic Party