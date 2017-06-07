Fleet Foxes Interview and Performance

At their zenith in 2011, Fleet Foxes were poised to be one of the biggest bands in the world. They galvanized their easy going CSN style harmonies and oblique English folk influence into a wholly unique sound that was documented on one breakthrough EP and two critically acclaimed albums. Accordingly, their fanbase grew exponentially. Then they disappeared, until now.

When the band returned to KCRW this week for a live in-studio session in celebration of their third full-length release, Crack-Up, front man and founding member Robin Pecknold spoke candidly about the band’s hiatus, and the resulting challenges in picking up where they left off.

Listen now for his unvarnished self-assessment, an artist looking to rediscover his truth, and see them at the Hollywood Bowl this fall.

(photos c/o: Shawn Brackbill)