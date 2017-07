Corruption and deadly drug use n President Trump's back yard.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the parents of a 23-year old man from out of state received a $300,000 bill from a so-called "sober home." Such places give residents urine tests every day at $1500 to $5000 each. Corruption like that is one reason that Andy Amoroso, City Commissioner for nearby Lake Worth, tells parents to "stop sending your kids to South Florida, because we're sending them home in body bags."