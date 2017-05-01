ON AIR
To the Point

Free speech and the ideological fight for college campuses

May 1, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
To the Point

Free speech and the ideological fight for college campuses

May 1, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

Ann Coulter is a right-wing provocateur who was scheduled to speak last week at UC Berkeley, where the "Free Speech Movement" began in the 1960s. University officials say they cancelled her appearance due to fear of violent protest — then re-invited her at a quieter time on campus.  After angry exchanges about hypocrisy and media manipulation, Coulter rejected their invitation. That set off an angry dispute reflected on other campuses as well, based on conservative claims that institutions of higher learning are bastions of liberal thinking that won’t tolerate anything else. Are students being shielded from challenging ideas — or are ideological agitators using the threat of violence to market their way of thinking?

Free speech and the ideological fight for college campuses
To the Point 2017-05-01T14:00:00-07:00

