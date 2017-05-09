ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Morning Becomes Eclectic

Future Islands

May 9, 2017 • 11:00 AM PT
Listen
Morning Becomes Eclectic

Future Islands

May 9, 2017 • 11:00 AM PT

The last few years have been a whirlwind for Baltimore synth-pop trio Future Islands. We've watched them rocket to indie rock stardom and were thrilled to welcome them back for a live performance at Apogee studio. We share highlights from that session.

FutureIslandsBACKSTAGE-BrianFeinzimer.jpg

Technical Credits:
Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas
Editor: JC Swiatek
Web Video Producers: Subtractive
Lighting: Paul Sangster
Photographer: Brian Feinzimer

Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain. Future Islands appear courtesy of 4AD.

Apogee Studio

Source

Feed

Future Islands
Morning Becomes Eclectic LIVE PERFORMANCE

Measles strikes Minnesota town targeted by anti-vaccine activists
To the Point 2017-05-08T16:00:00-07:00

Administration dismisses scientists from EPA review board
To the Point 2017-05-08T16:00:00-07:00

The candidate of 'savage globalism' beats the 'high priestess of fear'
To the Point 2017-05-08T14:00:00-07:00

Episode 2
Find, Share, Rewind 2017-05-08T14:00:00-07:00

Margaret Atwood and Bruce Miller on 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The Business 2017-05-08T09:00:00-07:00

Korey Dane: Half Asleep
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-08T09:00:00-07:00

Looped: The Seshen
KCRW Music 2017-05-07T18:00:00-07:00

Album Preview: Ásgeir – Afterglow
KCRW Music 2017-05-06T18:00:00-07:00

Video Premiere: Husky – Ghost
KCRW Music 2017-05-06T10:00:00-07:00

Ivanka Trump's book gets reviewed with ridicule
To the Point 2017-05-05T16:00:00-07:00

AHCA: A Republican 'victory' that might not last
To the Point 2017-05-05T14:00:00-07:00

Ron Padgett: Motor Maids across the Continent
Bookworm 2017-05-05T12:00:00-07:00

What the GOP health care bill means for California
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-05T12:00:00-07:00

DJ Shadow
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-05T10:00:00-07:00

Harriet Brown: Cryptid
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-05T09:00:00-07:00

Memories of Being On Air the Night of 4/29/92
KCRW Music 2017-05-04T16:18:05-07:00

America's moral authority: Is it credible?
To the Point 2017-05-04T14:00:00-07:00

Trump and the GOP take White House victory laps
To the Point 2017-05-04T14:00:00-07:00

What's in the approved Republican health care bill?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-04T12:00:00-07:00

Jason Schwartzman: My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea
The Treatment 2017-05-04T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE