ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Good Food

Gangsta gardener, a donut dough-bate, 'The Last Magnificent'

May 21, 2017 • 6:00 PM PT
Listen
Good Food

Gangsta gardener, a donut dough-bate, 'The Last Magnificent'

May 21, 2017 • 6:00 PM PT

Photo by Leroy Hamilton

Gangsta gardener 19 MIN, 56 SEC

Artist and community activist Ron Finley says it’s easier to find liquor and fried chicken in South LA than nutritious meals made from fresh, local ingredients: “The drive-thrus are killing more people than the drive-bys.” Finley is determined to change this, one neighborhood garden at a time. After you listen to Evan’s conversation with the “gangsta gardener,” watch Finley’s TED Talk from 2013 and tune into his interview with Frances Anderton on KCRW’s “Design and Architecture,” about the fight to save his garden.

'The Last Magnificent' 14 MIN, 29 SEC

More than 40 years ago, chef Jeremiah Tower began his journey at Chez Panisse to change the context of American food. After a split with Alice Waters, Tower went on to open his own restaurant, Stars, where he mentored an entire generation of chefs. There, he helped to define the ingredients and flavors of what came to be known as California cuisine. Tower is the subject of a new documentary produced by Anthony Bourdain, called “Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent.”

The Market Report: Green garlic 6 MIN, 1 SEC

This week, Laura Avery is filling up her massive “Good Food” tote bag with green garlic. She talks to chef Charles Namba about how he uses the fresh stalks to make a green garlic dashi that he serves with clams steamed in Japanese sake at Tsubaki in Echo Park. Then Skyler Prophet tells us how the folks at Milliken Family Farms grow garlic in the Coachella Valley.

The Great Donut Dough-bate, New York version 16 MIN, 5 SEC

In 2014, Wylie Dufresne closed WD-50, the Lower East Side restaurant known for its high-concept modernist cuisine. Now, the chef has a new donut shop in the William Vale hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Du’s Donuts is a tip of the hat to DuFresne’s great-grandfather, who made donuts at a diner in Rhode Island for decades. On a recent trip to New York, Evan invited Dan Pashman to taste Du’s artfully crafted cake rings alongside longtime players in the New York City donut scene: Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop, The Donut Pub and Doughnut Plant. Pashman is the host of a super-engaging podcast about all things food called The Sporkful.

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Gangsta gardener, a donut dough-bate, 'The Last Magnificent'
Good Food 2017-05-21T18:00:00-07:00

The week that wouldn't quit
Left, Right & Center 2017-05-20T09:00:00-07:00

The free-flowing leaks in the Trump White House
To the Point 2017-05-19T14:00:00-07:00

Who will lead California's Democratic Party?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-19T12:00:00-07:00

Phoenix: J-Boy
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-19T09:00:00-07:00

Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-19T09:00:00-07:00

Trump immigration policy shows quick results, spike in arrests
To the Point 2017-05-18T17:00:00-07:00

Trump transition knew Flynn was under investigation
To the Point 2017-05-18T14:00:00-07:00

Will Republicans stand by their man?
To the Point 2017-05-18T14:00:00-07:00

The xx
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-18T11:00:00-07:00

Joe Goddard: Ordinary Madness
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-18T09:00:00-07:00

Gina Prince & Reggie "Rock" Bythewood: Shots Fired
The Treatment 2017-05-18T09:00:00-07:00

FCC to vote on rolling back net neutrality regulations
To the Point 2017-05-17T16:00:00-07:00

Two Oval Office conversations: One big mess for the White House
To the Point 2017-05-17T14:00:00-07:00

Levi Thomas: The Fear
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-17T09:00:00-07:00

Border wall builders, private art museums, Stamen Design
Design and Architecture 2017-05-17T09:00:00-07:00

New Music From The National
KCRW Music 2017-05-17T00:00:00-07:00

Show #210: Miles Davis’s Classic “On Green Dolphin Street”
KCRW Music 2017-05-16T20:00:00-07:00

Looped: #SupportKCRW
2017-05-16T17:04:29-07:00

Trump's intelligence disclosures cause chaos
To the Point 2017-05-16T14:00:00-07:00

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Life, Life
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-16T09:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE