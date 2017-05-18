ON AIR
Gina Prince & Reggie "Rock" Bythewood: Shots Fired

May 18, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Gina Prince & Reggie "Rock" Bythewood: Shots Fired

May 18, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

Gina Prince and Reggie Bythewood work together creating stories on-screen, but they also work together off-screen through marriage and raising children. Given the current political climate, they found now a very crucial time to tell a story of race and politics not only as parents and African Americans, but as artists.

Shots Fired takes place in a North Carolina city where two young boys (one black, one white) were killed by police shooting where the city is subsequently embroiled in controversy and divide. The Bythewood’s discuss crafting this story as a film broken into ten parts as well as working with acclaimed director Jonathan Demme on Episode 7 of the Fox series.

