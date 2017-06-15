ON AIR
To the Point

Gun violence strikes Congress: How will lawmakers respond?

June 15, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
To the Point

Gun violence strikes Congress: How will lawmakers respond?

June 15, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

Yesterday's attack on a Republican baseball practice was one of 155 shootings involving four or more people since the first of this year. That's almost one such incident every day. Congressman Steve Scalise is still in critical condition. Out of "respect" to him, Congress has cancelled a hearing on bills that would ease regulations on firearm silencers and armor-piercing ammunition. Even Democrats who favor gun control aren't pushing it hard. Whatever happened to limitations on the Second Amendment favored by public opinion?

