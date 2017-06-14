Gunfire brings call for unity on Capitol Hill

Republican Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is in critical condition after being shot during a blaze of gunfire this morning during practice for a charity baseball game. His colleague, Jimmy Duncan of Tennessee, left the field early and says he encountered the shooter. Charles Fleischmann of Tennessee was walking in from left field, dived behind home plate and then jumped into the first base dugout. A bullet also struck a nearby YMCA. The shooter, who acted alone and has been identified as James Hodgkinson from Illinois, was shot to death by Capitol Police on the scene to guard Congressman Scalise. Peter Jamison, who’s is covering the story for the Washington Post, updates the situation.
Guests:
Peter Jamison, Washington Post (@petejamison)