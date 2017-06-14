ON AIR
Gunfire brings call for unity on Capitol Hill

June 14, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
Listen
Gunfire brings call for unity on Capitol Hill

Photo by DonkeyHotey

Congressman, 4 others injured in shooting at GOP baseball practice 6 MIN, 32 SEC

Republican Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is in critical condition after being shot during a blaze of gunfire this morning during practice for a charity baseball game. His colleague, Jimmy Duncan of Tennessee, left the field early and says he encountered the shooter. Charles Fleischmann of Tennessee was walking in from left field, dived behind home plate and then jumped into the first base dugout. A bullet also struck a nearby YMCA.  The shooter, who acted alone and has been identified as James Hodgkinson from Illinois, was shot to death by Capitol Police on the scene to guard Congressman Scalise. Peter Jamison, who’s is covering the story for the Washington Post, updates the situation.

Guests:
Peter Jamison, Washington Post (@petejamison)

Gunfire brings calls for unity on Capitol Hill 34 MIN, 29 SEC

A shooting spree targeting Republicans practicing for a charity baseball game this morning in Northern Virginia, brought a declaration of unity from House speaker Paul Ryan. "An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."

But as the Era of Donald Trump gets underway, Democrats are divided. Liberal activists dream of impeachment and enacting a single-payer health system, while party regulars just want to get back to governing. Yesterday, the primary election for Governor of Virginia was a test for both factions. When they get back to business as usual, can Democrats formulate a common strategy for upcoming elections? We hear what happened as both parties call for unity — at least for the moment.

Guests:
Alexander Burns, New York Times (@alexburnsNYT)
Melissa Byrne, Democratic National Committee (@mcbyrne)
Emanuel Cleaver, US House of Representatives (@repcleaver)
David Rolf, Service Employees' International Union (@DavidMRolf)
Thomas Edsall, Columbia School of Journalism (@Edsall)

More:
Burns on split among Democrats
Edsall on white defections, declining turnout among Democrats

The Age of Austerity

Thomas Byrne Edsall

Trump gives Mattis authority on Afghanistan troop levels 8 MIN, 46 SEC

During his campaign, Donald Trump said American generals were not being listened to, and he vowed to give them increased authority. Now, he’s given Defense Secretary — and former General — James Mattis unilateral command of the action in Afghanistan. Paul McLeary, who covers national security and the Pentagon for Foreign Policy, assesses the role of additional US troops and what "winning" might mean.

Guests:
Paul McLeary, Foreign Policy magazine (@paulmcleary)

Source

Feed

CLOSE