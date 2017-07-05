G20: 'America First'…and the rest of the world

North Korea calls yesterday's launch of its first intercontinental ballistic missile a "glistening miracle." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says it's a "new escalation of the threat to the United States." President Trump has tweeted, "So much for China working with us — but we had to give it a try." Sung-Yoon Lee, professor of Korean studies at Tufts University, says the president shouldn't really be surprised since China has very different strategic interests than the US.
Guests:
Sung-Yoon Lee, Tufts University (@FletcherSchool)