G20: 'America First'…and the rest of the world

North Korea's latest missile firing gives 20 leaders of the most powerful nations on Earth still more to talk about as they meet this week in Germany. Already on the agenda are free trade, President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, his relations with China and a face-to-face with Vladimir Putin. Trump ran on the repeated promise of "America First," and the rest of the world is still anxious about what that might mean. Tomorrow, he'll make a speech in Poland, and on Friday, he'll be in Hamburg, where massive protests are already shaping up. As the stage is set for the next phase of world leadership, we get a preview.

Guests:

Matthew Karnitschnig, Politico (@MKarnitschnig)

Dalibor Rohac, American Enterprise Institute (@DaliborRohac)

Manuel Lafont Rapnouil, European Council on Foreign Relation (@mlafontrapnouil)

Steve Clemons, New America Foundation / The Atlantic (@SCClemons)

More:

Karnitschnig on Europe betting on the power of numbers, preparation for confrontation with Trump

Rohac on Trump’s trips to Poland, Germany and France

