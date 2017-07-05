ON AIR
To the Point

G20: 'America First'…and the rest of the world

July 5, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
Photo: Oxfam's Big Heads depict G20 leaders take part in protests ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 2, 2017. (Fabian Bimmer/Reuters)

Assessing the threat of North Korea after its ICBM launch 6 MIN, 32 SEC

North Korea calls yesterday's launch of its first intercontinental ballistic missile a "glistening miracle." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says it's a "new escalation of the threat to the United States." President Trump has tweeted, "So much for China working with us — but we had to give it a try." Sung-Yoon Lee, professor of Korean studies at Tufts University, says the president shouldn't really be surprised since China has very different strategic interests than the US.

Guests:
Sung-Yoon Lee, Tufts University (@FletcherSchool)

'America First'…and the rest of the world 34 MIN, 12 SEC

North Korea's latest missile firing gives 20 leaders of the most powerful nations on Earth still more to talk about as they meet this week in Germany. Already on the agenda are free trade, President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, his relations with China and a face-to-face with Vladimir Putin. Trump ran on the repeated promise of "America First," and the rest of the world is still anxious about what that might mean. Tomorrow, he'll make a speech in Poland, and on Friday, he'll be in Hamburg, where massive protests are already shaping up. As the stage is set for the next phase of world leadership, we get a preview.

Guests:
Matthew Karnitschnig, Politico (@MKarnitschnig)
Dalibor Rohac, American Enterprise Institute (@DaliborRohac)
Manuel Lafont Rapnouil, European Council on Foreign Relation (@mlafontrapnouil)
Steve Clemons, New America Foundation / The Atlantic (@SCClemons)

More:
Karnitschnig on Europe betting on the power of numbers, preparation for confrontation with Trump
Rohac on Trump’s trips to Poland, Germany and France

Florida addiction treatment centers scam addicts for insurance 10 MIN

Corruption and deadly drug use n President Trump's back yard.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the parents of a 23-year old man from out of state received a $300,000 bill from a so-called "sober home." Such places give residents urine tests every day at $1500 to $5000 each. Corruption like that is one reason that Andy Amoroso, City Commissioner for nearby Lake Worth, tells parents to "stop sending your kids to South Florida, because we're sending them home in body bags."

Guests:
Andy Amoroso, Lake Worth City Commission (@goandyamoroso)

