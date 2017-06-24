ON AIR
Left, Right & Center

Health bill a secret no more

June 24, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Left, Right & Center

Health bill a secret no more

June 24, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

The Senate healthcare bill isn't secret anymore. It wouldn't repeal Obamacare, but it would significantly shrink it. Will it pass? How is it different from the House bill? President Trump thought the House bill was too "mean." Will Senate Republicans get behind the new plan? Katrina vanden Heuvel says it is mean and cruel. Derek Thompson says it is clearly bad for people with low incomes. Rich Lowry says the new bill falls significantly short of the rhetoric of repealing and replacing Obamacare, driving some critics on the right crazy. What should we read into the Republican victory in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District? Thompson says Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff lost because he didn't run a negative, partisan race. His slogans weren't about policy or anti-Trump, but rather tofu -- a flavorless substance whose principal benefit is to live easily with other flavors.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Katrina Vanden Heuvel (Editor and Publisher of The Nation). Derek Thompson (Senior Editor, The Atlantic) is our special guest.

Photo: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addresses the press about the Senate's healthcare bill.

