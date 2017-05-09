History, emotion and New Orleans confederate monuments



Photo by Bart Everson

Faced with threats of violence, workers in New Orleans wore flak jackets in the wee hours last month, as they removed a memorial to the Crescent City White League, installed back in 1891. Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press, "If there was ever a statue that needed to be taken down, it's that one." Will statues of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis be next? We get some perspective from Michael Tisserand, a writer based in New Orleans and the author of Krazy: George Herriman: a Life in Black and White.