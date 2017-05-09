ON AIR
To the Point

History, emotion and New Orleans confederate monuments

May 9, 2017 • 3:00 PM PT
To the Point

History, emotion and New Orleans confederate monuments

May 9, 2017 • 3:00 PM PT

Davis-rect-BartEverson.jpg
Photo by Bart Everson

Faced with threats of violence, workers in New Orleans wore flak jackets in the wee hours last month, as they removed a memorial to the Crescent City White League, installed back in 1891. Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press, "If there was ever a statue that needed to be taken down, it's that one." Will statues of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis be next? We get some perspective from Michael Tisserand, a writer based in New Orleans and the author of Krazy: George Herriman: a Life in Black and White.

