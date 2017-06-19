How David Mandel & his 'Veep' writers became "mini soothsayers"

Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
- Arts and politics collide and private companies react. Delta and Bank of America have pulled funding from New York's Public Theater after a performance of Julius Caesar' included a Trump-like character in the title role.
- In a related story, J.P. Morgan has pulled their ads from NBC News over Megyn Kelly's upcoming interview of Alex Jones.
- After two mass shootings in one day, NBC pulled an episode of The Carmichael Show about a mass shooting. The network has not yet said whether the episode will air at a later date or if it will just be held indefinitely. Jerrod Carmichael lashed out at the network, saying pulling the episode "does a disservice to all of us."
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)