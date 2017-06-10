How to balance work and life as a sex worker

Remi Dun enjoys her job as a part-time sex worker. She’s good at it, she makes good money, and she generally enjoys her clients’ company. And although she rarely experiences sexual pleasure, one client with a curious tongue did give her two surprise orgasms. Whereas another client doesn’t know that she stops making sexy faces as soon as he can’t see her. And another client simply wants companionship—his dad died recently and he’s still emotionally raw.

Remi (a pseudonym) is not out. She worries that her friends would see her as destitute and her parents would convince themselves they’d been bad parents. Still, she finds joy and security in her secret second job. She hopes to someday be out and proud, like the ones who have inspired her.

Balancing her “daytime” and “nighttime” selves is part of a bigger plan: to create a financial stability, to be fierce, to practice her feminism, and to develop her own romantic relationships with partners outside of work. Though, sometimes she feels lost in her identities, swimming in what she calls “the ocean of her halves.”

Remi contacted us to share her secret. We mailed her a recorder for several months to record diaries and sounds from her life. If you have a secret you’d like to share, please get in touch.

