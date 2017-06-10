ON AIR
For The Curious

How to balance work and life as a sex worker

June 10, 2017 • 6:30 PM PT

Remi Dun enjoys her job as a part-time sex worker. She’s good at it, she makes good money, and she generally enjoys her clients’ company. And although she rarely experiences sexual pleasure, one client with a curious tongue did give her two surprise orgasms. Whereas another client doesn’t know that she stops making sexy faces as soon as he can’t see her. And another client simply wants companionship—his dad died recently and he’s still emotionally raw.

Remi (a pseudonym) is not out. She worries that her friends would see her as destitute and her parents would convince themselves they’d been bad parents. Still, she finds joy and security in her secret second job. She hopes to someday be out and proud, like the ones who have inspired her.


The contents of Remi’s bag, laid on a bedsheet. Contents include coconut oil, wet wipes, money, mouthwash, hosiery, lube, tampons, pepper spray / mace, condoms, cell phone charger, deoderant, eye drops, and cosmetics.

Balancing her “daytime” and “nighttime” selves is part of a bigger plan: to create a financial stability, to be fierce, to practice her feminism, and to develop her own romantic relationships with partners outside of work. Though, sometimes she feels lost in her identities, swimming in what she calls “the ocean of her halves.”

Remi contacted us to share her secret. We mailed her a recorder for several months to record diaries and sounds from her life. If you have a secret you’d like to share, please get in touch.

Bethany Denton and Jeff Emtman produced this episode. Our editor at KCRW is Nick White. We are a part of the Independent Producer Project of KCRW.

Music: The Black Spot ||| Serocell

Want to help us design our next round of HBM merch? Submit a t-shirt design! If we pick your design, we’ll give you a couple of shirts and $450.

We’re on Season break! We’ll be back with Season 6 starting in the fall. Thank you for your supporting comments on Twitter, your reviews on iTunes / Apple Podcasts, and your likes on Facebook. We’re already working on Season 6. It will be even better.

How to balance work and life as a sex worker
For The Curious 2017-06-10T18:30:00-07:00

