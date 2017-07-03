Humans on Mars and Rosa Parks' pancakes

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson explains why he opposes the idea of putting some humans on Mars in case a catastrophe wipes out Earth. He argues that we should go to the red planet purely for scientific innovation. He also talks about the multiverse, time travel, and his book “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.”



Neil DeGrasse Tyson is director of New York’s Hayden Planetarium and

author of “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.” (Photo by Miller Mobley)

Guests:

Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist (@neiltyson)

More:

Neil deGrasse Tyson on why we should — or maybe should not — go to Mars

