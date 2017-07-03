ON AIR
Humans on Mars and Rosa Parks' pancakes

July 3, 2017 • 8:00 PM PT
Photo courtesy of NASA

Neil deGrasse Tyson on why humans should really go to Mars 14 MIN

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson explains why he opposes the idea of putting some humans on Mars in case a catastrophe wipes out Earth. He argues that we should go to the red planet purely for scientific innovation. He also talks about the multiverse, time travel, and his book “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.”


Neil DeGrasse Tyson is director of New York’s Hayden Planetarium and
author of “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.” (Photo by Miller Mobley)

Guests:
Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist (@neiltyson)

More:
Neil deGrasse Tyson on why we should — or maybe should not — go to Mars

LA shapes artistic vision of photographer Catherine Opie 14 MIN, 12 SEC

Catherine Opie has photographed freeway overpasses, Beverly Hills homes, surfers, mini malls, and the lesbian subculture. Her work seems to always be one step ahead of the public discourse on gender, identity and body politics.


Catherine Opie, Courtesy Regen Projects, Los Angeles
and Lehmann Maupin, New York and Hong Kong

Guests:
Catherine Opie, Photographer

More:
Catherine Opie on family and photographs

What Rosa Parks' pancakes reveal about African culinary history 8 MIN, 49 SEC

Rosa Parks kicked off the Montgomery bus boycott and fought for civil rights, but she liked to cook when she went home. The Library of Congress released her personal documents, and among them is a recipe for “Featherlite Pancakes,” written on the back of a banking envelope.

Guests:
Dan Pashman, Sporkful Podcast (@TheSporkful)

More:
Searching For Rosa Parks’ Pancakes

The making of country music legend Glen Campbell's final album 16 MIN, 27 SEC

Glen Campbell came from a family of poor Arkansas sharecroppers. He grew up to release more than 70 albums, win six Grammys, and host a TV show. Several years ago, Campbell announced he had Alzheimer’s Disease. Since then, his family and friends got him into the studio to record one final album, “Adios.”

Guests:
Kim Campbell, Glen Campbell's wife
Carl Jackson, co-producer "Adios"; musician

