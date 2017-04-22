ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Left, Right & Center

Illegal border crossings are down

April 22, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Listen
Left, Right & Center

Illegal border crossings are down

April 22, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

Unauthorized crossings at the Mexican border are down. Does President Donald Trump deserve credit? Rich Lowry says yes, people think Trump is serious about enforcing the border. "This is the sad legacy of Donald Trump," Gene Sperling says, "imposing cruelty to break up families." Trump talks tough on trade, but will anything change. Bill O'Reilly is fired from Fox News. "Being a sexual harasser or talking about sexual assault means you are not qualified for a job hosting Access Hollywood but somehow you are still qualified to be commander in chief of the free world," says Keli Goff.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. Gene Sperling (Economic advisor to Presidents Clinton & Obama) in on the Left. Keli Goff (Daily Beast columnist) is our special guest.

Source

Feed

Illegal border crossings are down
Left, Right & Center 2017-04-22T09:00:00-07:00

Video Premiere: Tashaki Miyaki – Out of My Head
KCRW Music 2017-04-22T10:00:00-07:00

Looped: KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T21:00:00-07:00

Peter Bjorn and John – The Makin’ of Breakin’ Point
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T20:00:00-07:00

Music For Your Weekend: Record Store Day Edition
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T17:21:46-07:00

The legacy of surfboard shaping in Santa Barbara
For The Curious 2017-04-21T16:00:00-07:00

The (failing) US Postal Service, from Montana to Washington
To the Point 2017-04-21T16:00:00-07:00

The politics of science and America's future
To the Point 2017-04-21T15:00:36-07:00

5 graphs that show the ethnic, racial and gender makeup of playwrights at the Mark Taper Forum
For The Curious 2017-04-21T12:00:00-07:00

Jonathan Gold dines at Kismet
Good Food on the Road 2017-04-21T10:00:00-07:00

Symbols of protest, lighting up EDM festivals
Design and Architecture 2017-04-20T15:00:00-07:00

Emotional States of America
2017-04-20T13:00:00-07:00

Niki Caro: The Zookeeper's Wife
The Treatment 2017-04-20T10:00:00-07:00

With first DREAMer deported, what's the future of DACA?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-19T20:00:00-07:00

President Donald Trump's 'un-reality' show
To the Point 2017-04-19T18:00:00-07:00

Emotional States of America
2017-04-19T16:00:00-07:00

Learning to speak
For The Curious 2017-04-19T14:00:00-07:00

Does climate change threaten Mar-a-Lago?
For The Curious 2017-04-19T12:00:00-07:00

Why Don't Facts Matter?
To the Point 2017-04-18T16:52:02-07:00

Why tax reform is hard and will get harder
To the Point 2017-04-18T16:49:49-07:00

Denying climate science won't stop rising seas at Mar-a-Lago
To the Point 2017-04-17T14:36:04-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE