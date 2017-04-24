In 'Free Fire,' Ben Wheatley wants to "meet the audience halfway"

Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins guest host Michael Schneider to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
- Now that Bill O’Reilly is officially out at Fox News, what does this mean for the future of the Murdoch empire?
- Members of the WGA have started to gather in the lead-up to the strike authorization vote. If they authorize a strike, they only have about a week before their contract is up on May 1. If they can’t come to an agreement with the studios, a strike could begin as soon as May 2, or they may come to a tolling agreement that would push the strike until after the network upfronts in mid-May.