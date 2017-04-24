ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
To the Point

In Janesville, WI, Middle America meets the new American dream

April 24, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
Listen
To the Point

In Janesville, WI, Middle America meets the new American dream

April 24, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

Photo: Janesville GM Assembly Plant (Cliff)

Obama's back and he's trying to avoid the word "Trump" 6 MIN, 29 SEC

Private citizen Barack Obama has spent several weeks in French Polynesia with Hollywood types and rock stars. Today, he was back in public for the first time since leaving the White House: a homecoming at the University of Chicago, where he hosted a panel of six students for a conversation on civic engagement. He said he’s been thinking a lot about his next job. Edward-Isaac Dovere, chief Washington correspondent for Politico and host of the podcast “Off Message,” joins us from Chicago.

Guests:
Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico (@IsaacDovere)

The broken promise to Janesville 34 MIN, 35 SEC

Nobody believed it would happen, but Janesville, Wisconsin, lost its General Motors plant in the Great Recession, almost 100 years after it opened. When suppliers and ancillary businesses also shut down, a classic, American middle-class lifestyle for 65,000 people went out of existence.  We talk to the author of an intimate account of suddenly unemployed workers and their families — how they reacted and what they’ve done since. Janesville, once a model of civic unity and cooperation between labor and business — big and small -- is now a divided city.

Guests:
Amy Goldstein, Washington Post (@goldsteinamy)
Craig Gilbert, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (@wisvoter)
Maria Heidkamp, New Start Career Network / Heldrich Center for Workforce Development (@MariaHeidkamp)

More:
Goldstein on Janesville without General Motors

Janesville

Amy Goldstein

Macron and Le Pen advance to Round Two in the French election 8 MIN, 40 SEC

What's next for France and for European unity?

Between them, they didn't get 50% of French voters yesterday. Right-wing leader Marine Le Pen got about 22% in the First Round of the presidential election. Emmanuel Macron, who's formed his own "centrist" party, got about 24%. It's the first time in almost 60 years that neither of the two traditional parties made the runoff. The winners will square off in Round Two on Sunday, May 7 — less than two weeks from today. Gideon Rachman, chief international affairs columnist for the Financial Times, has more on yesterday's vote, the candidates and what their ideologies mean for France and the European Union.

Guests:
Gideon Rachman, Financial Times (@gideonrachman)

Source

Feed

In Janesville, WI, Middle America meets the new American dream
To the Point 2017-04-24T14:00:00-07:00

Cancer, Monsanto and the EPA
KCRW Investigates 2017-04-24T10:34:45-07:00

In 'Free Fire,' Ben Wheatley wants to "meet the audience halfway"
The Business 2017-04-24T09:00:00-07:00

Fear of deportation in a California town
For The Curious 2017-04-23T20:00:00-07:00

How the U.S. military is trying to understand psychic phenomena
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-04-23T16:00:00-07:00

Is there a cure for fake health news?
For The Curious 2017-04-23T12:00:00-07:00

Cambodians and fried chicken, baby pureés, vegan baking tips
Good Food 2017-04-23T10:00:00-07:00

Rhythm Planet’s Jazz Appreciation Playlist
KCRW Music 2017-04-23T10:00:00-07:00

“The Document” is coming! “The Document” is coming!
Members 2017-04-22T16:00:00-07:00

Henry Rollins Hosts Seymour Stein
KCRW Music 2017-04-22T16:00:00-07:00

Video Premiere: Tashaki Miyaki – Out of My Head
KCRW Music 2017-04-22T10:00:00-07:00

Illegal border crossings are down
Left, Right & Center 2017-04-22T09:00:00-07:00

Looped: KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T21:00:00-07:00

Peter Bjorn and John – The Makin’ of Breakin’ Point
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T20:00:00-07:00

Music For Your Weekend: Record Store Day Edition
KCRW Music 2017-04-21T17:21:46-07:00

The legacy of surfboard shaping in Santa Barbara
For The Curious 2017-04-21T16:00:00-07:00

The (failing) US Postal Service, from Montana to Washington
To the Point 2017-04-21T16:00:00-07:00

The politics of science and America's future
To the Point 2017-04-21T15:00:36-07:00

5 graphs that show the ethnic, racial and gender makeup of playwrights at the Mark Taper Forum
For The Curious 2017-04-21T12:00:00-07:00

Jonathan Gold dines at Kismet
Good Food on the Road 2017-04-21T10:00:00-07:00

Symbols of protest, lighting up EDM festivals
Design and Architecture 2017-04-20T15:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE