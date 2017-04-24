In Janesville, WI, Middle America meets the new American dream

What's next for France and for European unity?

Between them, they didn't get 50% of French voters yesterday. Right-wing leader Marine Le Pen got about 22% in the First Round of the presidential election. Emmanuel Macron, who's formed his own "centrist" party, got about 24%. It's the first time in almost 60 years that neither of the two traditional parties made the runoff. The winners will square off in Round Two on Sunday, May 7 — less than two weeks from today. Gideon Rachman, chief international affairs columnist for the Financial Times, has more on yesterday's vote, the candidates and what their ideologies mean for France and the European Union.

Guests:

Gideon Rachman, Financial Times (@gideonrachman)