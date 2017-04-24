In Janesville, WI, Middle America meets the new American dream

Private citizen Barack Obama has spent several weeks in French Polynesia with Hollywood types and rock stars. Today, he was back in public for the first time since leaving the White House: a homecoming at the University of Chicago, where he hosted a panel of six students for a conversation on civic engagement. He said he’s been thinking a lot about his next job. Edward-Isaac Dovere, chief Washington correspondent for Politico and host of the podcast “Off Message,” joins us from Chicago.
Guests:
Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico (@IsaacDovere)