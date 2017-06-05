In 'Speechless,' Scott Silveri combines comedy, family & disability

Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
- Will Wonder Woman open the door for more women directors? The positive reviews and strong tracking at the box office are a welcome relief for Warner Brothers, which has struggled with their other superhero movies.
- CBS has been known to be a steady ship, but there's been upheaval recently. Scott Pelley was gracelessly pushed out of his role as anchor at CBS Evening News, and it was announced that Glenn Geller will not be returning to his job as network entertainment president after being out for medical leave. Scheduler Kelly Kahl will take his place.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)