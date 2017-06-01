ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
To the Point

Is America retreating from the world?

June 1, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT
To the Point

Is America retreating from the world?

June 1, 2017 • 2:00 PM PT

During the Obama administration, numerous Republicans criticized Obama for "leading from behind." But as President, Donald Trump has made withdrawing the country from international commitments his calling card. Observers of the Trump White House notice two opposing groups of advisors surrounding the President. Globalists promote conservative values while advocating for America's continued presence and influence on world affairs while nationalists appear to encourage the President to withdraw the country from the global stage on a series of issues, from trade to global warming, following Trump's "America first" campaign pledge. Is this dangerous isolationism, a domestic political play or a sensible path forward? What will the global stage look like with a diminished United States? Who will fill the void: Europe, China…or Russia?

Shortly after our discussion, President Trump made an announcement from the White House Rose Garden, officially withdrawing United States from the Paris climate agreement.

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Is America retreating from the world?
To the Point 2017-06-01T14:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-01T13:30:00-07:00

Audio Rewind: LCD Soundsystem
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-01T12:30:00-07:00

New Music From The War On Drugs
KCRW Music 2017-06-01T12:00:00-07:00

Summer Nights with CHICO MANN & CAPTAIN PLANET and DJ Marion Hodges
2017-06-01T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Gary Calamar 2017-06-01T10:00:00-07:00

Brazilian Girls: Pirates
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-01T09:00:00-07:00

ICYMI: Ryan Adams
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-01T09:00:00-07:00

Lucia Micarelli: An Evening with Lucia Micarelli
The Treatment 2017-06-01T09:00:00-07:00

Gov. Jerry Brown: California and China will fight climate change together
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-31T20:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Dan Wilcox 2017-05-31T16:00:00-07:00

Trump likely to pull US out of Paris Climate Agreement
To the Point 2017-05-31T14:00:00-07:00

Trump budget would minimize civil rights across federal agencies
To the Point 2017-05-31T14:00:00-07:00

Gregg Allman Tribute
Liza Richardson 2017-05-31T10:00:00-07:00

ICYMI: London Grammar
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-05-31T09:00:00-07:00

Download: James Vincent McMorrow - True Care
Today's Top Tune 2017-05-31T09:00:00-07:00

Farewell LA freeways, Peter Shire is back
Design and Architecture 2017-05-31T09:00:00-07:00

Why did Jared Kushner want a back channel with Russians?
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-05-30T20:00:00-07:00

KCRW Broadcast 426
Henry Rollins 2017-05-30T20:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Chris Douridas 2017-05-30T16:00:00-07:00

Falling energy prices could force closure of Three Mile Island
To the Point 2017-05-30T15:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE