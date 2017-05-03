ON AIR
Is laughing at Attorney General Sessions a crime?

May 3, 2017 • 3:00 PM PT
Is laughing at Attorney General Sessions a crime?

May 3, 2017 • 3:00 PM PT

Back in January, when Attorney General Jeff Sessions was being confirmed by a Senate Committee, Alabama's Richard Shelby was commending Sessions' record. That brought a laugh from Desiree Fairooze, a 61-year-old Code Pink activist in a Statue of Liberty Hat, holding a protest sign. As Capitol Police officer started to push her out of the room, she cried, "Why am I being taken out of here?! This man's evil. You're evil. Don't vote for Jeff Sessions. I was going to be quiet now you're having me arrested, for what?! He said something ridiculous, his voting records is evil."

CodePink-RyanReillyHP.jpg
Photo by Ryan Reilly/Huffington Post

Yesterday, Justice Department lawyers argued in court that her laughter was enough to warrant a criminal charge. Today, a jury found her guilty, as we hear from Ryan Reilly, senior justice reporter for the Huffington Post.

